DOE warns the public about turtle poaching

The Department of Environment (DOE) is warning the public about poaching sea turtles.

It comes after DOE staff removed the shell of an adult green sea turtle from a dumpster on Saturday (3 August).

DOE’s Conservation Officer Ronnie Dougall said anyone caught in the act of poaching will feel the consequences.

“Saturday morning we got a call from the RCIPS, Inspector Brad Ebanks, that a member of the public had made an anonymous call saying that a turtle shell had been found in a dumpster in the vicinity of Morgan’s Harbour. It was a green sea turtle which of been slaughtered and it was definitely not a turtle from Turtle Centre. We estimate the total to be out about 200 to 300 pounds when he was alive,” said Mr. Dougall. The DOE has a new sea turtle conservation plan for public comment, the plan addresses issues like poaching.

“With turtles, we have zero-tolerance. It’s an immediate arrest, we will take them to Fairbanks and process them, we will prosecute them to the full extent of the law with the maximum penalty of $500,000 or up to four years in jail and we will push that. If we find out they have been in a vehicle or a boat whether it’s $1 million boat or $100 boat, we will take it guaranteed. Will take your boat and will take your vehicle and a put it to the court for the vessel or the vehicle to be forfeited to the Crown,” said Mr. Dougall.

