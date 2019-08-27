Elections Office clears near 94 percent of names needed for referendum

The Elections Office is zeroing in on the threshold to trigger Cayman’s first people’s initiated referendum.

The Office released its latest figures Monday (26 August) saying it has verified nearly 94 percent of the signatures needed to trigger a vote on government’s multi-million dollar port project.

It said it needs to verify just 332 more names to hit the required target of 5292 signatures for a people’s initiated referendum.

As it stands the Elections Office said it has 781 more names remaining on the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman petition, after having verified 4960 names.

To read more: https://www.electionsoffice.ky

