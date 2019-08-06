Elections Office nears 75 percent mark in port petition verification

Cayman draws nearer to triggering the first people’s initiated referendum.

This as the Elections Office verifies just less than 75 percent of the Cruise Port Referendum petition.

In the latest figures released Monday (5 August) the Office said it has verified 3958 names.

Overall the Elections Office has just under 1700 names left to be verified on the petition.

According to the Office roughly 1334 more names are needed to trigger the referendum on the near $200 million project.

