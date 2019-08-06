Hurley’s Media Sales
Business News Politics

Elections Office nears 75 percent mark in port petition verification

August 5, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman draws nearer to triggering the first people’s initiated referendum.
This as the Elections Office verifies just less than 75 percent of the Cruise Port Referendum petition.
In the latest figures released Monday (5 August) the Office said it has verified 3958 names.

Overall the Elections Office has just under 1700 names left to be verified on the petition.

According to the Office roughly 1334 more names are needed to trigger the referendum on the near $200 million project.

Latest Elections Office numbers.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: