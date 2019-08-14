Hurley’s Media Sales
Elections Office verifies 85 percent of port petition

August 13, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The latest port petition numbers are in.
Election Office personnel have just under 800 more names left to trigger a referendum on the port project.
As of Monday (12 August) 85.1 percent of the signatures needed to force a vote has been confirmed.
The Office said 791 remain to hit the required threshold.
The Elections Office shared that 1162 more names are left to verify in the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman petition.
So far 4501 verification forms have been received in total.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

