Fatal collision: Dirt bike rider succumbs to injuries

August 5, 2019
Carolina Lopez
A motorbike rider succumbs to his injuries Monday (5 August) after a collision in West Bay on Sunday (4 August).
The 57-year-old man was riding his dirt bike Northeast on the road around 6 p.m. Sunday when he lost control.

Police said he fell into the opposite lane and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the rider died from his injuries around 2 a.m Monday at the hospital.

Investigators returned to the scene of the incident on Monday.
The roadway between Hillandale Drive and Alexandria was cordoned off most of the morning as officers conducted their tests.

The road was reopened later in the day.
Police said the bike the man was riding was not insured nor was it registered.

Police are yet to release the man’s identity.

This is the third road fatality for the year.

 

https://www.rcips.ky/motorbike-rider-dies-after-collision-on-watercourse-road-yesterday-4-august

 

