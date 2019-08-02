Hurley’s Media Sales
First Governor of the Cayman Islands remembered

August 1, 2019
Kevin Morales
The first governor of the Cayman Islands has passed away.

Athelstan C.E. Long, CBE died Wednesday night (31 July). He celebrated his 100th birthday in January.

Flags flew at half mast Thursday (1 August 1) to recognise Mr. Long’s contributions to the country.

Statements have been received from both Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson, both expressing condolences and admiration for Mr. Long’s commitment to the Cayman Islands.

H.E. Governor Martyn Roper said, “As the first governor of the Cayman Islands, Mr. Long’s passing is a historic moment in the territory’s history. He made a valued contribution to these islands and the UK through his service.”

Mr. Long served as administrator from 1968 until 1971, and as governor from 1971 to 1972.

He spent the rest of his life in the Cayman Islands, and played an active role in the Veteran’s Association.

Mr. Long was 100 years old.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

