Hurley’s Media Sales
News

First Sportista Expo

August 1, 2019
Add Comment
Carolina Lopez
1 Min Read

Cayman’s sporting pros and weekend warriors alike got together over the weekend for the first Sportista ‘sports and fitness’ expo.
Among the vendors in attendance, South Sound Squash Club Manager, Marlene West, said the event offered a platform to connect with the community and show people the benefits of sports.
“It’s an opportunity for all the sports and related outlets to showcase what they have on island and I’m a big advocate of moving and sports, so I think it’s just a great event and we’re just happy to be a part of it,” said Miss West.
The event was held at the Arts and Recreation Centre in Camana Bay.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Carolina Lopez

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: