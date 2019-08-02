First Sportista Expo

Cayman’s sporting pros and weekend warriors alike got together over the weekend for the first Sportista ‘sports and fitness’ expo.

Among the vendors in attendance, South Sound Squash Club Manager, Marlene West, said the event offered a platform to connect with the community and show people the benefits of sports.

“It’s an opportunity for all the sports and related outlets to showcase what they have on island and I’m a big advocate of moving and sports, so I think it’s just a great event and we’re just happy to be a part of it,” said Miss West.

The event was held at the Arts and Recreation Centre in Camana Bay.

