Five held for drugs, 350lbs of ganja seized

An early morning boat trip ends with the arrest of five men and the seizure of 350lbs of ganja.

It all happened on Monday (26 August).

Police say around 12:30 a.m. a vessel was seen attempting to be put on a trailer at the Red Bay dock.

When officers approached, the boat was reversed off the trailer and drove off.

Packages were discarded along the way.

The boat was intercepted in the South Sound area.

Two West Bay men were arrested.

They were charged for being concerned in the importation of ganja.

They were expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Three men were arrested at the dock on suspicion of being concerned with the importation of ganja.

They remain on bail.

https://www.rcips.ky/five-men-arrested-and-two-charged-in-relation-to-drug-boat-interception-28-august

