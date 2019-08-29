Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Five held for drugs, 350lbs of ganja seized

August 28, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

An early morning boat trip ends with the arrest of five men and the seizure of 350lbs of ganja.
It all happened on Monday (26 August).
Police say around 12:30 a.m. a vessel was seen attempting to be put on a trailer at the Red Bay dock.
When officers approached, the boat was reversed off the trailer and drove off.
Packages were discarded along the way.
The boat was intercepted in the South Sound area.
Two West Bay men were arrested.
They were charged for being concerned in the importation of ganja.
They were expected to appear in court Wednesday.
Three men were arrested at the dock on suspicion of being concerned with the importation of ganja.
They remain on bail.

https://www.rcips.ky/five-men-arrested-and-two-charged-in-relation-to-drug-boat-interception-28-august

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
C3
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: