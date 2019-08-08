Flag Football: Wolves, Lynx on the hunt to dethrone defending champs

Five weeks into the 2019 Cayman Islands Flag Football Association season and both defending league champions have already suffered a loss at the hands of last year’s runner-ups.
After handing the Burger King Panthers (4-1) their first loss in over a year in a 24-10 week four victory, the Uncle Clem’s Wolves trounced Maples 27-0 in week five to improve to 3-2.
“We’ve put up 20-plus points two weeks in a row, so we are on a roll,” said quarterback Jordan Stubblefield. “Beating BK was huge. It got the proverbial monkey off our back. That being said, I feel like we are now the team to beat this year.”
The rivalry was rekindled in week one when the Panthers defeated the Wolves 24-21.
Last year, the Panthers won their second straight CIFFA men’s title with an unblemished record of 14-0. The two teams have met in the finals the last two years, while many members of Uncle Clem’s played on the 2016 champion Island Heritage Predators squad that beat the Miller Lite Hellcats 7-0.
However, after five weeks of football, the teams are looking equal once again. Even with the Wolves recent streak of offense, they have totaled 88 points for the season, compared to the Panthers 75. Last year’s men’s final proved to be a defensive battle with Panthers edging the Wolves 10-7 en route to back-to-back titles.
With only four games left in the regular season, Stubblefield says his team is poised to change their fortune.
“We have always played them close, but never being able to finish them off,” he said. “We did that, plus some, a few weeks ago.”
Men’s Division
