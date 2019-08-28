Flag Football: Wolves take season series over defending champion Panthers

The Uncle Clem’s Wolves (4-3) made a statement of intent Saturday (24 August) with their second win of the regular season over the defending two-time Men’s Division champion BK Panthers (5-2) in week eight of the Cayman Islands Football Association.

In the first half, Wolves quarterback Jordan Stubblefield found Dave ‘Baggy” Taylor from ten yards out for a 7-0 lead. The Panthers would answer as quarterback Glenn Duran found Chris Bennett for the 10-yard touchdown to the game 7-7 going into the half.

In the second half, the Panthers would drive the field, calling a QB option in the red zone that saw Duran pitch to running back Jordan Cacho who scampered in for the 14-7 lead.

With the Wolves backed up at their own 20-yard line on the ensuing drive, Stubblefield rolled right and found Brett Eden at midfield who broke loose down the sideline for a 75-yard score to tie it 14-14.

On the next drive, the Panthers looked to answer but Duran was picked off by Wolves Peter Whittaker. With two minutes remaining, Stubblefield found Demetri Chambers for the go-ahead score and a 21-14 win.

“We were short players this week due to injury and players being off-island, but our team stepped up and left everything on the field,” Stubblefield said. “We are starting to for each other and this is allowing us to succeed. We got big plays by Josh Chambers on both the offensive and defensive line, David Taylor had some big catches and a touchdown, Peter Whittaker and Mark Eden have crucial interceptions as well.”

In the second men’s game, touchdowns from both Perry Levy and Larue Nixon along with a field goal from All-Star kicker Joseph Tatum helped the Miller Lite Hellcats improve to 3-4 and third place overall in a 9-6 win over Maples who dropped to 2-5.

When reached for comment, Hellcats Terry Ballard replied by saying ‘Kevin Solomon’, alluding to an in-season war of words between the two squads. Kevin Solomon is the quarterback for the Hellcats.

On Monday (19 August) the Greenhouse Lynx (8-2) was led by quarterback Erica Bosch who rushed for a touchdown, while Marleena Smith added another en route to winning their first of two weeks eight games defeating the defending three-time champion HSM Vipers (7-3) by a score of 6-0. This is the second time this season the Lynx have beaten the Vipers after a 6-0 win in week five.

“The Vipers are always a really tough team to play, they have won the division multiple times,” Bosch said. “We went in focused, played hard and took it one step at a time. We came out on top the last two times we have played them, even though they have fought until the last second.”

The Lynx went on to claim their second win of the week Saturday in a 26-0 victory over the Jaguars who fell to 1-7, while the Vipers would rebound in an 18-0 win over the Sharks who fell to 1-8.

The Red Stripe Wolverines (6-2) were on a bye.

