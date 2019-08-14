Flags fly half mast for first Governor, official funeral Wednesday

Flags are being flown half-mast at all government buildings to mark the official mourning period for Cayman’s first Governor Athelstan Long.

Mr. Long died over a week ago on 1 August.

He served as Governor from 1968-1971.

A condolence book is open to the public at the main entrance of the Government Administration Building, Elgin Avenue, until Wednesday (14 August).

An official funeral will be held Wednesday at the Cayman Islands Baptist Church in Savannah.

It is open to the public and starts at 1 p.m.

Mr. Long will be interred at Eden Cemetery opposite Pedro St. James.

Cayman 27 will be bringing live coverage of the funeral from 1 p.m.

The Cayman Islands Seafarer’s Association is providing a shuttle service for seniors to attend Mr. Long’s funeral see details below.

Bulletin Board – Senior Shuttle Service for Governor Long’s Funeral

FinalProtocolOfficial Funeral First Governor091319

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

