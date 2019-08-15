Former Governor Athel Long laid to rest

The Cayman Islands bade a final farewell to its first Governor Athel Long Wednesday (14 August).

Mr. Long passed away on 1 August.

His life and contributions to these islands were celebrated at the Cayman Islands Baptist Church in Savannah in an official funeral.

Mr. Long’s military career was lauded at the service.

President of Cayman Islands Veterans Association, Andrew McLaughlin said as a prisoner of war Mr. Long never let his soldiers lose faith.

“His character was such that he persevered and, as I said, still remained bright and witty. This is a testimony to his character continued after the war and after his military service, he devoted the remainder of his life to service and Queen and country,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

In reading Mr. Long’s eulogy, Amanda Roberts highlighted the former Governor’s achievements. She read excerpts from the Cayman Islands Civil Service Association’s farewell letter to him.

“You have done a tremendous task with dignity, courtesy, and efficiency, and your work in these islands has expedited to a remarkable degree the conduct of the business of government, and I in my humble way and inadequate words wish to endeavour to express how heartily we thank you,” Mrs. Roberts read.

Mr. Long was interred at Eden Cemetery.

He served as governor from 1968 to 1971.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon on passing of First Governor

“I was saddened to hear about the passing of the first Governor of the Cayman Islands, Mr. Athelstan C E Long, CMG. It is testament to the fondness he had for the islands and the people that he returned there to live until his passing. He contributed greatly to the Islands’ community in the years that followed particularly through his work with the Veterans Association. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

