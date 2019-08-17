Golf: Hastings finishes top-16 at British Junior Championships

Cayman’s 15-year-old Justin Hastings hung with the best international junior golfers finishing in the Round of 16 at the R & A British Boys Amateur Championships at the Saunton Golf Club on 13-16 August at the Saunton Golf Club in North Devon, England.

In stroke play, Hastings finished tied for 48th, but was one of 20 golfers to vying for five spots in the Round of 64 playoff. In the playoff, Hastings holed a 20-plus foot chip over the bunker on to a short-sided pin to qualify for match play.

In the Round of 64, Hastings’ fate was once again left until the final putt of the round against Roganstown Joshua McCabe.

“He tied my score in the first two days of the tournament,” said Hastings. “I led the match all the way from hole one to sixteen, but he tied it up late on the 16th hole. After tying the 17th hole, I made the putt to win the match on the last hole.”

In the Round of 32, Hastings continued to take it to the wire, finishing off Czech Vaclav Tichy in the final hour for the third straight round to solidify a top-16 performance.

“I was slotted against a player who had played much better than me the first two days, in fact, he beat me by five shots,” said Hastings. “I won the first hole of that match to get to an early lead and once again led for the whole match. I got to four up through 13, but he won 14, 15, and 16 to get the match back within one with 2 holes to play. After a tie on the 17th, I won the last hole to win the match two-up.”

In the Round of 16, Hastings run came to an end against England’s Barclay Brown.

“Brown jumped out early and got up by three in the first 4 holes,” said Hastings. “I struggled to win any holes and after he went four up through 14, and I was dormie. After an eagle on 15 to get back to three-down, I couldn’t win the 16th to extend the match and lost 3 & 2.”

View the results here.

