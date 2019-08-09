Gov’t post raises concern, CPR Cayman claims political interference

A social media post on a government-sponsored pro-port page triggers claims of political interference.

The post was published on the Support our Tourism Facebook page urging those wanting to un-verify their names from the Cruise Port Referendum petition to call the Elections Office.

Those behind the petition cried foul, saying it is an affront to voters democratic rights.

The Elections Office has weighed in on the issue saying so far two people have unverified their names.

“It represents 0.05 percent of all the verifications,” said an EO statement, adding, the figures are not “statistically material” at this stage.

It added 89 people have so far declined to verify their names on the petition.

Near 81 percent of the petition has already been verified.

Read CPR Cayman statement:

“Despite the changes now being introduced during the verification process CPR remains undeterred in its objective to exercise the democratic rights afforded to citizens under S.70 of the Constitution 2009.

We are concerned about the process of interference in our democratic right by the acting government. However, we remain confident that the Cayman People will have a fair chance to express their opinion under the confidentiality of the polls when this historic first-time people’s initiated referendum takes place.”

