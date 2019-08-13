Hurley’s Media Sales
Growing agriculture locally: Premier says support for farmers needed

August 12, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin pledges more support for local farmers.
It comes on the heels of the Premier’s official visit to Jamaica last week.
There he saw some of the agricultural incentives at work in Jamaica firsthand.
He said there is scope for Caymanian farmers to export local produce once they are given the right tools and support.
“I believe that government must continue to encourage farmers. One of the greatest challenges for farmers is being able to get the capital necessary to develop their farms properly and I think that’s an area that we really need to focus on, soft loans to farmers so that they are able to develop their utilising technology because that’s what’s making it viable,” said the Premier.
Mr. McLaughlin added that maintaining strong connections with Jamaica is key to Cayman’s future.
“Jamaicans have contributed so much, particularly in terms of labour in physically building this country since I was born. They are our closest neighbour, I think they are our best friends and I think it is important that we nurture and promote this relationship,” said the Premier.
Discussions are underway to ease some of the restrictions for Caymanians and Jamaicans traveling between the two islands.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

