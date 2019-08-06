Hurley’s Media Sales
Heat Send CUC profits up

August 5, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Cayman’s hot weather conditions sends the mercury up on the Caribbean Utilities Company’s (CUC) sales meter.
In its second quarter report released on Monday (5 August) the electricity company said its sales increased by 13.3 million kilo watts per hour.
That’s compared to the same period last year.
It was driven by more residential and commerical air conditioning use.
Cayman has seen temperatures rise to 84 degrees Fahrenheit, that is over the monthly average of 83 degrees.
CUC said its net earnings for the three months ending 30 June totaled $7.9 million.
That represents an increase of just under $1 million over the same period last year.

https://www.cuc-cayman.com/upimages/pressrelease/1565010959cuc_2ndquarter2019_results_020819.pdf

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

