HMCI says quiet hurricane season no time to relax

The 2019 hurricane season ends in just over three months.

So far it has been relatively quiet.

However many forecasters say it could be the calm before the storm as the Caribbean heads into the peak of the overall season.

Those at Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) said this is the time when preparedness becomes essential.

On Thursday (22 August) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with HMCI’s acting deputy director Simon Boxall to discuss local preparedness efforts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

