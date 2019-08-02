While consultation on anti-bullying legislation continues, one Martial Arts Instructor said he wants to do his part and give a Jiu Jitsu anti-bullying course.

Ronnie Hughes said he’s not promoting violence of any form, but believes it’s important to help build children’s characters and prepare them for situations they might not be taught in school.

“If you can give a kid strong character, then they can take the pressure off of other things. If your kid is being bullied, if they don’t feel like they belong, or that kind of aspect, then they’re going to get stressed out when it comes to exams. Their not going to want to go to school so you’re trying to build a foundation that will give the kid a better chance,” said mister Hughes.

The anti-bullying course is first come, first serve but Mister Hughes said preference will be given to under privileged children, ages 12 to 16.

The dates of the course is august 19th-23rd at The Academy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

