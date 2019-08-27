Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Man assaulted and robbed

August 26, 2019
Add Comment
Carolina Lopez
1 Min Read

A man is treated for minor injuries after he is assaulted and robbed in George Town.
The incident happened along School Road on Sunday (25 August).
Police said they responded to a report of a man attacking another man.
The victim was robbed of cash.
The suspect left the location on a bicycle.
The attacker was reported to have been tall and slim and has low cut hair.

Police are seeking assistance from anyone who may have been in the area and may have seen the incident.

 

https://www.rcips.ky/man-assaulted-and-robbed-on-school-road-george-town-26-august

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Carolina Lopez

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
C3
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: