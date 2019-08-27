A man is treated for minor injuries after he is assaulted and robbed in George Town.

The incident happened along School Road on Sunday (25 August).

Police said they responded to a report of a man attacking another man.

The victim was robbed of cash.

The suspect left the location on a bicycle.

The attacker was reported to have been tall and slim and has low cut hair.

Police are seeking assistance from anyone who may have been in the area and may have seen the incident.

https://www.rcips.ky/man-assaulted-and-robbed-on-school-road-george-town-26-august

