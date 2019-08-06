Hurley’s Media Sales
Environment News

Man falls 20 ft off building

August 5, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

A man is hospitalized after falling 20 ft from a building under construction in South Sound. According to emergency personnel, the incident happened at 10:52 a.m. Monday (5 August) morning at a construction site behind Vela condos. Cayman 27 spoke with a worker at the scene.

The worker declined an on-camera interview, but explained the injured man was pulling heavy equipment on the second floor when he slipped off the edge of the building.

The worker said he believed the man was suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

