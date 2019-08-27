Man tasered by police in brawl at plaza

A George Town man is tasered by police during a fight at a local plaza over the weekend.

On Monday (26 August) the 20-year-old man and three others remained on bail in connection with the brawl.

It happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to reports of a fight at Caribbean Plaza on West Bay Road.

Officers said four men continued to behave aggressively towards each other at the scene.

They tasered a 20-year-old-man and arrested him for affray.

He was treated at the hospital and later discharged.

Three Bodden Town men were also arrested.

Investigations continue.

Read the police release:

At about 1:50 a.m. on Saturday morning, 24 August, police were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Center, in response to a report of a large group of persons fighting at Caribbean Plaza on West Bay Rd.

While at the location about four men continued to behave aggressively towards each other and a 20-year-old-man from George Town was tased by the officers on location and then arrested for affray.

The man that was tased, was taken to the hospital by the ambulance for medical examination and then discharged. He was later booked into custody and then bailed.

Three other men were also arrested in relation to this incident: a 30-year-old-man from Bodden Town, a 21-year-old-man from Bodden Town and an 18-year-old-man also from Bodden Town. They were subsequently bailed.

The matter is under police investigation

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

