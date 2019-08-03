Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Mental health facility moving ahead

August 2, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Plans for the development of a $15 million long-term mental health facility are moving forward.

That’s according to Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour. Construction on the East End facility hit a snag earlier this year after failed negotiations to secure a contractor. After new bids were re-issued, Minister Seymour said a contractor has been named and it’s time to get to work.

“I could only remember visiting facilities in Jamaica some 20 years ago and Caymanians that are housed there, they asked me when are we going to build one of these and Cayman,” Mr. Seymour said. “Now, finally, we have that opportunity and got the funding to be able to do this. It’s been approved by caucus and cabinet,” said Mr. Seymour.

Minister Seymour said Government is awaiting a final contract agreement with the project team and once that is done they will release further information.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Face & Body
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: