Mental health facility moving ahead

Plans for the development of a $15 million long-term mental health facility are moving forward.

That’s according to Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour. Construction on the East End facility hit a snag earlier this year after failed negotiations to secure a contractor. After new bids were re-issued, Minister Seymour said a contractor has been named and it’s time to get to work.

“I could only remember visiting facilities in Jamaica some 20 years ago and Caymanians that are housed there, they asked me when are we going to build one of these and Cayman,” Mr. Seymour said. “Now, finally, we have that opportunity and got the funding to be able to do this. It’s been approved by caucus and cabinet,” said Mr. Seymour.

Minister Seymour said Government is awaiting a final contract agreement with the project team and once that is done they will release further information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

