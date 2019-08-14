Miss Cayman Islands Universe Caitlin Tyson reflects on her experiences

The Miss Cayman Islands Universe 2019 pageant is fast approaching.

This Saturday (17 August) reigning queen Caitlin Tyson will pass her crown on to the new Miss Cayman Islands Universe.

On Tuesday (13 August) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Ms.Tyson to discuss her reign and the experiences she’s had over the last year.

