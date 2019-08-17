Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Murray weighs in on proposed Anti-Bullying law and upcoming plans for the BTMP

August 16, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

 

The proposed Anti-Bullying Law is out for public comment, those within the school system are still processing what the changes will mean for them.
The Boys to Men programme at John Gray High School has been lauded as a successful programme to address bullying and help at risk youth.

On Friday (16 August) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with counselor and founder of the BTM programme Christopher Murray to discuss the what is being proposed in the new law.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
C3
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: