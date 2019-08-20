NCVO launches love banks to help raise $1.6 million

The National Council of Voluntary Organisations is ramping up its fundraising efforts, eyeing $1.6 million before the end of the year.

Organizers hope part of that comes through a new fundraising effort with 3 girls and a kiln.

They’re are partnering up by glazing love banks that can be used for donations.

NCVO Director, Miriam Foster, said the event is part of the “Many hearts for little hands” fundraising campaign and donations will be accepted past the event date.

“Anything that can be done to generate more money for us will go to the children, it’s a great cause and I really encourage everyone to get involved because it is our country’s children and they are the most vulnerable in our community and they need our support,” Ms. Foster said.

Glazing a love bank donation at three girls and kiln will happen this Thursday (22 August 2019).

Ms. Foster said funds raised go toward operating expenses and renovations for the NCVO’s facilities.

