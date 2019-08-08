New chopper approved: Gov’t aims for year’s end purchase

Cabinet approves the purchase a new police helicopter.

Police said they have received the green light to replace the damaged X-Ray One chopper.

Cayman 27 understands the insurance risk assessment for the helicopter has also been completed.

Government will receive a $2.6 million pay-out for the damaged air unit.

The chopper was damaged back in February during lift-off.

The helicopter’s tail had hit the ground.

Engineers from manufacturer Airbus determined that the chopper was damaged beyond economic repair.

Police said plans for the new replacement are already in motion.

“We are currently in negotiations with the preferred bidder for the helicopter and we are hoping that by the end of the year the purchase will be ongoing,” said Jodi Ann Powery, RCIPS Media Relations Officer.

The cost for the replacement chopper and the model to be purchased are still being assessed.

