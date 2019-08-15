New jobs portal moves ahead

Work is progressing on the government’s new online job advertisements portal.

It is set to enter the testing phase soon.

The portal is part of the government’s push to ensure Caymanians are given every opportunity to access employment.

It is one of the mandates of the newly established Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman or WORC department.

On Wednesday (14 August) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Human Resources Ministry acting Chief Officer Michael Ebanks and Training and Development Manager Dianne Connolly to discuss the new portal and developments at WORC.

