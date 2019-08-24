NiCE extended Sargassum clean-up ends

The extended National Community Enhancement programme (NiCE) wraps up.

But the price tag for the two-week pilot project is yet to be finalised.

The NiCE project management team told Cayman 27 it is presently reviewing that cost.

A crew of six people was tasked with cleaning up Sargassum on Cayman’s shores under the project.

They used a mix of beach cleaning equipment and manual labour to clear the seaweed.

Some of the equipment used included a skid steer, backhoe and beach tech marina.

Areas cleaned included South Sound boat launch ramp and boardwalk areas and Coe Wood Beach in Bodden Town.

A multi-agency task force has been established to map a way forward to deal with Sargassum. The Commerce Ministry is leading that effort.

