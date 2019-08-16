No arrest in Sunday’s indecent assault, MLA expresses concern over incident

No arrests yet in Sunday’s (11 August) indecent assault in North Side.

This as police renew their call for witnesses to come forward.

They said a woman was walking along Old Robin Road when a man grabbed her from behind and attempted to force himself on her.

He was interrupted by a passing vehicle.

The woman ran away, she was not injured.

Miller talks crime, new party

On Thursday (15 August) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with North Side MLA Ezzard Miller to discuss the issue of crime in his constituency.

They also discussed the latest developments with his party which he said will now be called the Cayman Islands People’s Party.

