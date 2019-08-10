Official funeral planned for Cayman’s first Governor

Cayman continues to mourn the passing of this country’s first Governor centenarian Athelstan Long.

A condolence book has been opened at the Government Administration Building, Elgin Avenue, George Town.

Both Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and H.E. Governor Martyn Roper have signed the book.

Mr. Long passed away last week.

It is open to the public to extend their wishes to Mr. Long’s family.

Government has announced that an official funeral will be held for Mr. Long next Wednesday (14 August) at the Cayman Islands Baptist Church in Savannah.

The funeral begins at 1 p.m. His body will be interned at Eden Cemetery (opposite Pedro St. James).

Both the Union flag and the Cayman Islands flag will be flown at half-mast from Monday (12 August) until sunset on Wednesday to commemorate the official period of mourning

