Official funeral will be held for John B. McLean

An official funeral will be held for long-time politician and former minister John Bonwell McLean.

Government Information Services made the announcement Tuesday (28 August).

The McLean family is yet to release the date for the service.

Mr. McLean represented East End in the Legislative Assembly for 24 years, that’s from 1976 to 2000.

Speaker of the House Hon McKeeva Bush lauded Mr. McLean’s contribution.

He said that even though they were on opposing sides, they still worked together.

“He had such a good relationship with people and still in government, that even though he was in Opposition he got things done, and that said something about the type of person he was,” Mr. Bush said.

Flags will be flown at half-mast two days before Mr. M cLean’s funeral.

The McLean family will be holding a candlelight vigil in East End Wednesday (28 August) evening.

