Opposition maintains call for vote on Constitution changes, knocks Gov’t approach on port petition

Opposition MLAs maintain their call for a referendum on any changes to Cayman’s Constitution.

Pointing to government’s handling of the Cayman Cruise Port Referendum petition, the MLAs say, it has only served to increase the need for a vote on constitutional changes.

Speaking at the media conference this week, the MLAs criticised government’s approach to the petition.

They said calls for signees to “un-verify” their names are undemocratic.

“That is crossing the line as far as I am concerned. The ads, the negative campaign that is going on to convince people to remove their signatures from a petition, all those things give us cause for concern because the government seems to be bullying its way into getting this project done at any cost,” said Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo.

Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders said a referendum law is needed to clearly define the process for triggering a vote.

He said right now the country is in uncharted waters when it comes to a people’s initiated referendum.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

