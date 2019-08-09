The Inspections (Occupational, Health and Safety) Unit at the Department of Labour and Pensions continues to investigate Monday’s (5 August) industrial accident.
The incident happened at a South Sound construction site.
It was by the Vela phase 2 development. It landed one man in the hospital.
According to a DLP statement Wednesday (7 August) a construction worker fell from a height of about 20 feet on the site.
He was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital with a head wound.
OSH unit investigates South Sound industrial accident
