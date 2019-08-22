Police clarify previous statements on alleged sexual assault investigation

Police on Wednesday (21 August) clarify their past statements on investigations surrounding the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy.

Police two weeks ago confirmed they were investigating the matter. This past weekend they said rumors the boy was drugged, assaulted and there was a cover up involving a politician are false.

“Police never confirmed that the child in question sustained injuries of any kind related to a sexual assault,” a police spokesperson said through a statement. “Police confirmed in a Cayman 27 interview that a MASH investigation was underway, and that all aspects would be investigated.

“The fact that the child was in hospital receiving treatment at the time created an impression that this treatment was related to the allegations.

“The treatment the child was receiving was completely unrelated to anything to do with a sexual assault.”

Police confirm they sent two detectives to Miami as part of their investigations. During that visit they say it was confirmed there were no physical injuries or evidence of sexual assault.

Police say medical privacy laws in the United States prevent them from providing additional information on the boy’s treatment.

