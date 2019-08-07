Hurley’s Media Sales
Port petition verification hits 80 percent mark

August 6, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
New verification numbers are released as the push to trigger a vote on the near $200 million port project moves forward.
The Elections Office has a little over 1000 names left to verify on the port petition to send voters to the ballot box.
In numbers released on Tuesday (6 August) the Elections Office showed that it has hit the 80 percent mark.
This means they have to verify 1057 names to meet the required threshold for a peoples initiated referendum.
So far just over 4200 names have been verified.
Just over 1400 names remain on the petition.

Read the full numbers below.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

