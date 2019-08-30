Premier “concerned” by Cayman 27’s closure

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin expresses concern over the loss of Caymanian jobs due to the closure of Cayman 27.

In a brief statement Thursday (29 August) Mr. McLaughlin said government will make available all of its resources to assist with finding alternative employment.

As for the implications of the closure of the country’s only free to air-independent tv station delivering news, sports, weather, and community events.

“The decision to close the station was one made by its owner on the basis that it was not commercially viable. As far as the regulatory breaches are concerned, questions in this regard should be put to the regulator, OfReg,” the Premier said in his statement.

Wednesday (28 August) Hurley’s TV Ltd. managing director Randy Merren announced the decision to cease operations at the television station’s parent company.

Cayman 27 will be signing off Friday (30 August) night, ending 27 years of service to the Cayman Islands.

