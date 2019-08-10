Hurley’s Media Sales
Premier: Increased trade with Jamaica coming

August 9, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Trade between Cayman and Jamaica is set for a boost.
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says talks are underway to resume the importation of livestock from our next-door neighbour.
This week the Premier was in Jamaica on an official visit.
He and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness explored ways to strengthen the relationship between both countries, including increasing trade.
“We import $13 million worth of produce and product from Jamaica every year and we believe there is scope for a significant increase in that, which will afford the people in Cayman access to many of the foodstuff we like, which would tend to be fresher because of the proximity,” said Mr. McLaughlin.
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

