Prison officer cops Chevening scholarship

Local prison officer Tamekia Young is among 1500 recipients of this year’s UK Chevening scholarship globally.

She is a supervisor in the rehabilitation unit at Northward Prison and will be pursuing a Masters in Addiction at Kings College London.

It is a tool she said she hopes she can use to help those behind the prison walls.

On Friday (23 August) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Ms. Young to discuss her plans.

Further information on the Chevening Scholarship programme is available from www.chevening.org/scholarships

To apply go to www.chevening.org/apply.

Applications for the 2020/2021 education year are now being accepted. The deadline is 5 November 2019.

Chevening also runs a range of fellowship programmes for mid-career professionals. You can find out which programmes are open at www.chevening.org/fellowships

