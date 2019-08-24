Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News Politics

Prison officer cops Chevening scholarship

August 23, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Local prison officer Tamekia Young is among 1500 recipients of this year’s UK Chevening scholarship globally.
She is a supervisor in the rehabilitation unit at Northward Prison and will be pursuing a Masters in Addiction at Kings College London.
It is a tool she said she hopes she can use to help those behind the prison walls.

On Friday (23 August) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Ms. Young to discuss her plans.

Further information on the Chevening Scholarship programme is available from www.chevening.org/scholarships

To apply go to www.chevening.org/apply.

Applications for the 2020/2021 education year are now being accepted. The deadline is 5 November 2019.

Chevening also runs a range of fellowship programmes for mid-career professionals. You can find out which programmes are open at www.chevening.org/fellowships

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
C3
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: