Rugby: Cayman gets Americas Challenge tune up versus USA South

The Cayman Islands national senior men’s XVs got a dress rehearsal for the Tier II Americas Rugby Challenge Saturday (10 August) in a 51-33 loss to the USA South Panthers at the South Sound Rugby Club.

Trailing 27-6 at half, Head Coach Jovan Bowles – who has now taken over for former coach Garry Southway, who has temporarily stepped down due to work-related commitments – says there were three major takeaways from the lively exhibition that featured just eight members of the team that defeated Guyana in the Regional Qualifiers.

“It was a good showing for what kind of depth we’re trying to create, and we are super appreciative of USA South coming through,” said Bowles. “I think there are three things we need to work on: Better decision making when it comes to the game, better work ethic when it comes to defense, and ensuring we are playing on the right places on the field.”

The Senior Men’s XVs are set to take the field in Medellin next Sunday, 25th August versus host Colombia, followed by a second game Wednesday, 27th August versus Paraguay, and a final game Saturday, 31 August versus fellow Americas representative Mexico.

The top three teams from the Americas Rugby Challenge will compete again next year, while the bottom team will re-enter either the Americas or Sudamerica regional qualifier in aims of gaining entry in 2020.

Bowles says the programme used the game as a means of giving many senior team hopefuls a first chance at in-game action in order to help determine their final roster next week.

“This was first-hand experience for a lot of players with live physical contact, live breakdowns and live decision making,” said Bowles. “That was needed. Our young guys were learning a lot as the game went on. Coming away from the half three tries down, if you take out the conversions and penalties. The first time tackling was an issue, the decision-making on the tackles was also a problem, and just not having played rugby for a while, the boys were getting used to the intensity of the game. They have to work a little bit harder on the corner defensively.”

“We can’t complain about that having given 14 players an opportunity to play for the first time for the Cayman senior rugby,” he said.

(Photo: Cayman Rugby)

