Crime News

Security officer in critical condition after confrontation with trespassers

August 19, 2019
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police believe a young man who security officers kicked out of a pool may have returned to the scene and hit one of the guards with a vehicle, leaving him in critical condition.

Security officers Saturday night (17 August) spotted four young males using a closed pool at a business on North Sound Road, according to a police press release.

 
The guards asked the four to leave, which they did. But they returned to the premises with two others before throwing rocks at security officers and staff, according to police. One of the employees was struck by a rock. Another was struck by a vehicle police suspect was driven by one of the males who had been throwing rocks and remains hospitalized. 

Police ask anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the RCIPS confidential tipline at 949-7777. 

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

