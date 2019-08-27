Hurley’s Media Sales
Business News Politics

Seymour takes legal action over alleged sexual assault story

August 26, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour initiates legal action against Cayman Marl Road.
It is over stories the website published on the alleged sexual assault of a boy in Bodden Town and an alleged cover-up involving a Bodden Town MLA.
On Monday (26 August) Cayman Marl Road administrator Sandra Hill confirmed she was aware that an injunction was filed by the minister.
She shared that she has signed a consent order to take down her stories and a podcast.
She added the consent order is not a reflection of any liability in the matter.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
C3
Tanya’s Kitchen
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: