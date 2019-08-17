Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Sinking boat at Starfish Point

August 16, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A sinking boat gets a helping hand at Starfish Point.
It happened shortly after 12 p.m. Friday (16 August).
According to the RCIPS officers from the Joint Marine Unit responded to a report of a sinking vessel in the water near Starfish Point.
A vessel was already partially submerged when the officers arrived.
The boat’s captain was being assisted by a second vessel at the time.
Police said the JMU officers made arrangements for the boat to be recovered before resuming patrols.
They said no one was injured or in distress in the incident.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

