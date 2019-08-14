South Sound industrial incident: Worker still hospitalised

The worker injured in an industrial accident at a South Sound construction site remains hospitalised.

It happened last Monday (5 August) by the Vela phase two development.

The worker fell from a height of 20 ft. The Department of Labour and Pensions investigation unit is continuing inquiries into the incident.

The DLP told Cayman 27 the man is hospitalized at Health City Cayman Islands.

He is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

It said the Occupational Safety and Health inspector has visited with the worker and he was awake and alert.

