Starbucks opens this Thursday

August 14, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Global coffee company Starbucks is set to open the doors to its first store in Cayman on Thursday (15 August).

It will be opened in Camana Bay.

 

 

In a statement Wednesday (14 August), the company said the Camana Bay location will be the first of four stores it plans to open over the next three years.

It said it will focus on creating local jobs and will be involved in the community. The coffee giant said it also collaborating with local artist, Tansy Maki, and will feature her artwork in their stores. Starbucks will officially open Thursday (15 August) at 9 a.m.

Read more: Starbucks Press Release 

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

