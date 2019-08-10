Suzuki van donated to HSA for blood drives

Blood donors will not need to go to the Health Services Authority (HSA) anymore, instead, the HSA can now go to them. It is all thanks to a donation from Car City and Hurley’s Media.

On Wednesday (7 August) the Cayman Islands hospital received a new Suzuki APV van to make its blood donation drives mobile. HSA medical technologist Marcia Robinson Walters welcomed the donation.

“Persons would prefer to have us come to them. Some persons might not be able to come to the hospital to donate but now they can utilize the service that we offer. So it’s very, very beneficial to us and it will help us save lives,” said Ms. Robinson Walters.

With the increase of local cardiac surgeries, amongst others, there is a greater demand for blood. The Cayman Islands Blood Bank said they will utilize the van for all mobile blood drives.

Each of the van’s corporate sponsors will host a public blood drive during the next 12 months, with a goal of increasing the current donor pool from 2.5% to 5% of the population.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the Cayman Islands government because once we explain to them what we were doing, we got a duty waiver from them after we told them that we were donating this directly to HSA. Now they can use this, instead of them having to use alternative motives of transportation. They can now use there own from East End to West Bay,” said Car City Sales Manager Taylor Foster.

According to Mr. Foster, the van is valued at around $20,000.

“We are extremely proud of the support we have received for this project from everyone involved (CIBC First Caribbean, Cayman First Insurance, Island Heritage, SALT Technology Group, Elite Marble & Granite, BAF Insurance Company and Health Care Pharmacy). Cayman has always come together when it comes to helping the community. The generosity of the sponsors for this project, the team at Car City, and all those working behind the scenes are perfect examples of that sense of community,” said Hurley’s Media Sales Representative Eric Vincent.

