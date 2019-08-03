Hurley’s Media Sales
Taxi fares increase; new app tells you cost of a cab

August 2, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
New taxi fares are in place and the Ministry of Transport launches an app, aimed at giving passengers an idea of the cost before they get in the cab.

The Ministry of Transport has introduced a national taxi fare schedule. It came into effect Friday (2 August) and as a result, government-set taxi fares have increased at a clip of about 10 percent. The number of passengers government considered when setting the new fares also increased from three to four passengers and the first two pieces of luggage are now free.

Under the new schedule, a trip from the airport to the Marriott Beach Resort costs about $20 but under the old schedule, it was about $18.75. There is no longer an extra fee for traveling at night and fares will be the same around-the-clock. As for the new digital calculator, it’s now available for download. It’s a basic offline app called CI:GO and it allows passengers to plug in their planned route and the number of passengers and the cost would then be calculated. Anyone can download this app once they’re in Cayman.

As for the need for the changes, the government said it was responding to concern from the public for more transparency. “The new schedule balances the need for taxi operators to make a reasonable living wage and for the public to have access to the public transport system at a fair rate,” said deputy premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

