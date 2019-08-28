Tropical Storm Dorian poses no risk to Cayman

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Dorian as it made its way over the Windward Islands.

Countries including Barbados and Saint Lucia have already felt the effects of the storm’s passage.

It is projected to reach hurricane status at some point Tuesday (27 August).

National Weather Service forecaster Gilbert Miller said while they are keeping a close watch on the storm, Cayman is in the clear.

“It (projections) even suggests a jog to the right further taking it away from us and reducing our chances of any serious impacts. We still expect there to be some showers being advected into the storm as it moves north of us and over Turks and Caicos and eventually into the Bahamas based on the last track,” said Mr. Miller.

But while Cayman is not in any danger from the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian, Mr. Miller said everyone should be always be prepared.

“It always is important to be prepared. The season isn’t till the season is over. Even this storm (TS Dorian) moving away from us based on its last track preparation is the key and awareness is the key to making everything sure is ok,” he added.

The Hurricane season ends in November.

