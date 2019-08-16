Two cops injured during arrest, suspect in custody

A confrontation in Bodden Town leaves three people including two police officers nursing injuries Thursday (15 August).

One of them suffered a broken finger.

A 20-year-old man remains in custody in connection with the incident.

It unfolded Wednesday (14 August) near the Bodden Town police station.

Police said, in a statement, around 11.30 a.m. Wednesday officers were alerted by a loud noise outside the station.

They said a wheel had broken off a white Honda Civic on the roadway.

They approached asked the driver for his ID and insurance.

Instead, he ran off.

Police caught the man.

They said he resisted arrest and they had to take him to the ground.

He received minor injuries to the head, according to police.

One of the officers suffered a laceration to his arm, in addition to his broken finger. The other officer received minor injuries.

All three were treated at the hospital and released.

The man is being detained on suspicion of a number of traffic offences, as well as, resisting arrest and assaulting police.

Read the full statement:

https://www.rcips.ky/bodden-town-man-arrested-for-assaulting-police-following-a-traffic-incident-15-august

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

