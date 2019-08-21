Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales is joined by Mr Charles Kirkconnell, CEO of Cayman Enterprise City to talk about being the presenting sponsor for the UCCI STEM camp 3 years in a row.
-
Share This!
UCCI Lifelong Learning: Cayman Enterprise City
August 21, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
Lifelong Learning • Segments
UCCI Lifelong Learning: Work-based Learning
August 20, 2019
Lifelong Learning
UCCI Lifelong Learning: STEM
August 20, 2019
Beautiful You • Segments
Beautiful You: Gentlemen Grooming
July 11, 2019
About the author
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.