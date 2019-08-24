Using Jiu-Jitsu to change mindsets: Anti-bullying course comes to an end

The new school year is upon us.

While some are beginning their classes, those at The Academy concluded their kids Jiu-Jitsu classes on Friday (23 August).

It was part of an anti-bullying course, one that instructor Ronnie Hughes hopes will make a difference in local schools.

“I think it’s very important because if you don’t know how to defend yourself, you can seriously get hurt or have some things stolen from you,” participant Somerset said.

Somerset, was among 20 children completing a kids Jiu-Jitsu anti-bullying course at The Academy on Friday.

Jiu Jitsu Instructor Ronnie Hughes said the course not only teaches them how to defend against physical danger but also to build character.

“It’s not just a victim’s responsibility for bullying, it’s the bystanders as well. So we teach our kids if there’s someone being bullied, you know about it and you say something,” Mr. Hughes said.

Exposing the kids to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which is a non-striking martial art, was just a part of what the week entailed.

“The idea was to put them in scenarios and situations whereby they would have to use common sense and non-aggressive techniques in able to defend themselves and maybe take care of other people,” Mr. Hughes said.

Mr. Hughes said it is important for kids to learn self-defense. He said it can be a lifelong lesson.

“What you instill in kids from a young age, carries on through to when they are older. A kid that can stand up for himself in the school playground can stand up for himself in the corporate world, where bullying we think it stops when we leave school but now things like social media, cyber-bullying just the expanse of it is huge,” Mr. Hughes said.

When asked what she looked forward to the most, Somerset said, “Getting to grapple with different people, so you know different body types and stuff like that, it was really fun as well.”

Mr. Hughes said he is a firm believer that in developing a child’s character, they can overcome adversity and challenges.

